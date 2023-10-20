Next Friday the Great Battle of La Voz 2023 arrives on Antena 3. The coaches will face their talents in vocal battles in the ring.

A show in which the coaches will have to make one of the most complicated decisions of the program.

The only rule is… there is no rule. After each performance, the coaches will be able to save one talent, two, save three, the entire battle… or not save any if they want.

Of the 14 talents they arrive with, only seven will be able to pass and they will see, just as their team is reduced by half.

A complicated choice for which you will not be alone: ​​Now the advisors are arriving!

Nathy Peluso, Abraham Mateo, Lola Índigo and Cali y el Dandee join this new phase of the program to advise the coaches and help them in the most complicated decisions to date.

Antonio Orozco will be accompanied by Nathy Peluso, while Abraham Mateo will be accompanied by Malú. Luis Fonsi will be advised by Cali y el Dandee and Pablo López by Lola Índigo.

Get ready! The great Battle of La Voz arrives on Antena 3 next Friday.