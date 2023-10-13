Next week we reach the end of The Voice Blind Auditions. The coaches will close their teams on an exciting night in which they will fight with everything to get the best voices in the country.

Pablo and Antonio’s team arrive at the last Auditions gala with 13 artists each, so they only need one more voice to complete the 14 talents necessary for the next phase of the contest.

For their part, Luis Fonsi and the Malú team will arrive at the sixth Auditions gala with 11 artists each and they have three more spots left to close the team.

Who will be the first to complete the team? Next Friday we meet all the talents that will be part of La Voz 2023. You can’t miss it!