“How to fix things by putting a lot of duct tape.” A couple of years ago, Professor Manuel Herrador he said he was “convinced that at some point in the future people will look at how we build today and think the same as when they tell us that surgeons used to make bloodletting and poultices.” Herrador knows what he is talking about, he is a professor of Structural Concrete at the University of A Coruña and has been very interested for years in what this concrete will be like in the world to come.

I couldn’t stop thinking about that idea as I walked away from the “unused” Rules dam and arrived at the white towns of the Alpujarra of Granada. There, in just a handful of kilometers you can see a textbook case in which we have tried to fix with “a lot of brute force”, things that could be done in a much more surgical, much more economical and much more sustainable way. And all this with medieval technology that is about to be lost.

How to stop time? That is the question that farmers must have asked themselves who in the middle of the Middle Ages (or even before) realized that yes, the Sierra Nevada was filled with snow every year; but as soon as it arrived it went to the sea. The stone of the high Penibetic peaks meant that as the thaw began, the water quickly descended towards the Guadalfeo and, from there, it reached the Mediterranean in the blink of an eye.

There is no doubt that they could not stop the enormous wheel of the water cycle, but could they slow it down? In other words, was there a way to ‘entertain’ the water? The answer was called “careo irrigation canal.”

A medieval technology… that works Unlike normal ditches, irrigation ditches do not serve to distribute water “spatially.” Its main function is not to carry the precious liquid from rivers, ponds and streams to farmland. Its objective is for “this water to emerge again lower down, although at a much later time, after the thaw, allowing water to be available during the dry summer period”: to entertain it. The irrigation ditches were a dense network of capitals that tried to ensure that the meltwater did not flow down the torrents, but rather was ‘swallowed’ by the mountain (and, in this way, to gain time before it came to the surface through springs). and springs).

Life Adaptamed

Or rather, it worked.. For centuries, this was the fundamental mechanism that allowed mountain agriculture on one of the roofs of the peninsula: water moved along the slopes of the mountain range, infiltrating it, until it reached specifically identified chasms for the water to accumulate and filter. the earth. However, that ended with the rural exodus and migrations to the cities. The large drainage ditches of the Andalusian penibéticas have been in more than poor functioning for more than three decades.

The return to the origins. Fortunately, in recent years the efforts to recover and understand them have allowed them to come back to life. And it has not been easy: the first thing these “water planters” learned is that ditches are not enough. The formations of juniper forests, juniper forests and the rest of the plant formations associated with these infrastructures had to be restored because they were key to stabilizing the soils and preventing erosion.

That is, they began to understand that not only “brute force” is needed but also a lot of “gardening.” If we look at it with perspective, we realize that the Sierra Nevada is not only one of the highest mountains in the country, but it is a huge reservoir. A reservoir made of ditches, chasms, spillways, traps and dams; but, above all, a reservoir made of the future.

In Xataka | The Middle Ages were not as dark as they told us

Image: UGR