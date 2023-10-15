Since the first ferocious attack by Hamas against Israel last Saturday 7 October, there have been several anti-Semitic incidents in Europe which have led to arrests, prevention measures and the intervention of the Israeli embassy in Germany. The most recent occurred in the German capital, Berlin, where the doors of some Jewish people’s homes were marked with the Star of David, the six-pointed star that distinguishes Jewish civilisation, in a way similar to that used during the Nazi regime in which Jews were persecuted.

The first incidents were reported in Madrid, Spain, when last weekend a synagogue in the city center was daubed with the words “Free Palestine” and a Star of David. “These are complicated days, full of fear and profound uncertainty,” Estrella Bengio, president of the Jewish community of Madrid, told Euronews, adding that new security measures have been taken to protect members of the community and related institutions.

Also in Porto, Portugal, a synagogue was daubed with some anti-Israeli graffiti last Wednesday, after a demonstration in support of Israel took place in the city. In Barcelona, ​​however, the Israeli community building was surrounded by a police security cordon.

In France over the course of this week, around fifty incidents defined as “anti-Semitic” by the authorities have been reported. In a television interview, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin spoke of groups of demonstrators who gathered in front of synagogues, shouting threats. 24 people have been arrested in connection with the incidents, the government said, including three foreigners who will be expelled from France.

Between Friday and Saturday, new anti-Semitic incidents also emerged in Germany. Bild journalist Antonia Yamin reported one: the door of a house in the Prenzlauer Berg district was marked with a blue Star of David.

1/2 Last night Russian Star of David outside a building in the Franzlauberg neighborhood in Berlin. I just spoke with the resident of the building:

“When I saw it, I called the police, but they told me that they currently have no requests to send a mobile phone and that I should file the complaint online. They advised me to remove the Star of David because leaving it on the door might provoke more reactions then pic.twitter.com/ktnCwlsJtz — Antonia Yamin (@antonia_yamin) October 13, 2023

One of the people living in the building, a Jew, spoke to Yamin and told her that she felt worried and in danger, also because outside her apartment she has another distinctive sign of her religion: a mezuzah, a scroll that is posted next to the door of entry with some specific verses of the Torah inscribed on it. The Israeli embassy in Germany commented on the episode on X (Twitter) writing that the doors marked with the Star of David bring back “the worst memories, especially in Germany, and it is unbearable”. During the years of the Nazi regime, Jewish homes and shops were marked with the Star of David or with the word Jude, “Jew”, to boycott their commercial activities and marginalize them.

Reports from the Jewish community in Berlin. Yesterday, private homes in which Jews live were marked with Stars of David. pic.twitter.com/ZeL4Uw93sC — Anna Staroselski (@ASTaroselski) October 14, 2023

The Berlin police have released a statement in which they account for at least three similar writings in public places, including a building of the Senate Department for Urban Development and Construction.

Last week, Israel’s National Security Council and the country’s Foreign Ministry recommended that all Israelis abroad avoid protests and demonstrations, after Hamas announced a day of demonstrations on Friday the 13th, called the “day of anger”. ”. In general, European capitals have taken a very rigid attitude towards pro-Palestine demonstrators and Hamas supporters. This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the Samidoun group, which describes itself as a “solidarity network for Palestinian prisoners,” will be made illegal. After the attack on October 7, he published a photo on Instagram of some activists celebrating by distributing sweets in Berlin.

In France, however, demonstrations in support of the Palestinian population were completely banned, for fear of unrest. Despite the ban, thousands of people gathered in the squares of several French cities on Thursday to protest against Israel’s harsh reaction to Hamas attacks and express their support for Palestinian civilians. In Paris the police intervened with tear gas and water cannons to disperse around 3 thousand demonstrators who had gathered in Place de la République.

