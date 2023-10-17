Just 5 kilometers from Guadalajara and about 30 minutes from the Madrid-Barajas Airport is a town that stands out for having the highest rate of work activity in all of Spain. Yes, in the municipality of Cabanillas del Campo there are more jobs than inhabitants. Something unthinkable in a country where right now the unemployment rate is 13%. What has happened for a formerly rural province to become the leader in employment in our country? The answer lies in its location.

And in logistics.

According to the data managed by the City Council, 11,263 people live in this town, but it has no less than six polygons with more than 4.5 million square meters. Most of these jobs are generated by large companies that take advantage of the logistics of this enclave. Among them are Inditex, Dagu (the second largest egg producer in Spain), Ball Corporation (the largest producer of aluminum cans in the world) and Mixer and Pack, a leading manufacturer of high-end and retail perfumes.

“Look, here are any logistics workers you want, but not one waiter. I’ve been searching for weeks and I haven’t found anyone,” explained the owner of a churrería in the region in this report from El Periódico de España. With this occupancy rate, it does not surprise us that this municipality is also the richest municipality in the province and the third in Castilla-La Mancha. Specifically, the average gross income per inhabitant is 33.274 euros and unemployment is only 9.19%.

The question that many will ask is: How did we get here? Well, the answer is even more surprising considering that Cabanillas del Campo has always been a municipality in tow of its livestock industry, especially sheep, and agriculture, both dry and irrigated. “All this before was a field of thistles. And now we are right now at 9.19%, a residual unemployment, these are figures very similar to 2008,” said the mayor, José García Salinas.

To explain the phenomenon we have to go back to the 80s, when the Henares Corridor, where this municipality is located, experienced a industrial expansion unprecedented, with great development in the secondary and tertiary sectors. Forty years later, the town is already the nerve center of logistics in Spain, since some of the most important companies in the country have settled there for obvious reasons: its ideal transport communications and its proximity to Madrid.

The exact location of Cabanillas del Campo is between the A-2 and the R-2, which places it in a unbeatable location to access Madrid by road and at all logistic levels. “It is easier to leave a polygon in Guadalajara and get on any radial than to do so from Coslada,” said José María Rey, general secretary of the province’s Workers’ Commissions in this other article from eldiario.es.

A good alternative to Madrid

That the areas surrounding the capital are so tense and overwhelmed has greatly benefited Guadalajara, but also other border provinces such as Toledo where there is more space and there are direct communications.

The City Council has known how to take advantage of the benefits of the municipality to exploit it economically. But the truth is that both industrial and demographic growth have occurred at the same time. Having such a large industrial sector has meant that the income from the IAE (Economic Activities Tax), the Construction Tax or the IBI itself that companies pay, have made the city grow.

Unlike the rest of the community, which lives a brutal depopulation, this province does not stop growing demographically. The 21 municipalities that make up the Henares Corridor in the Guadalajara sector already had 199,816 inhabitants in 2017, more than double that of 1996, while the rest of the province has decreased by 8.9%,” says a report by Caixabank Research.

On the other hand, the town is seeing how many families decide to acquire property in the place. The main reason is that the price is cheaper than in the capital. In Idealista you can see that family homes of reasonable age and with three and four bedrooms are sold from 200,000 euros.

The problem? Although most warehouses, factories and industrial estates are quite far from residential neighborhoods, some residents do not take kindly to the excessive traffic of trucks that stop and move through the municipality on a daily basis.

Imagen: Merlin Properties

In Xataka | Two provinces, four town councils, three regions: the most complex town in Spain is also Feijóo