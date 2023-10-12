The city council of Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, has approved a measure that bans most cars with diesel or petrol engines from circulating in some areas of the city centre. The measure aims to limit air pollution in the city, which according to transport councilor Lars Strömgren, quoted by the Swedish newspaper The Local, causes “a reduction in children’s lung capacity and adults’ life expectancy”.

Strömgren’s claims are based on a study published in 2022 by Karolinska Institutet, a Swedish university. The study indicates that children growing up on Stockholm’s busiest streets have reduced lung capacity from as early as six months of age, compared to those growing up in areas of the city where fewer vehicles travel.

Since 2018, Swedish law has allowed cities to introduce regulations to limit the circulation of polluting vehicles on their territory. In Sweden, the one recently introduced by Stockholm qualifies as a level three zone, the one with the most severe restrictions: the capital will be the first city to establish it.

Most European cities have already established traffic-calming zones to reduce congestion, noise and air pollution. However, Stockholm’s plan is one of the most ambitious so far.

In Europe in most cases the most polluting vehicles can continue to circulate by paying a tax, or in other cases only some models are prohibited: for example in London to enter the center almost all non-electric vehicles have to pay, while in Paris, In Athens and Madrid, only cars with diesel engines are prohibited from circulating.

Stockholm wants to completely ban the circulation of cars considered polluting, without the possibility of paid access. In the low emission zone, electric, hybrid, petrol or diesel vehicles that comply with the Euro 6 certification (which came into force in 2015) will be able to circulate. The limitations will not apply to motorcycles and scooters. There are also exceptions for emergency vehicles, police cars, vehicles used for medical care, and those that have a special permit because the driver or passenger is disabled.

The law will come into force on 31 December 2024 and concerns an area of ​​approximately 18 thousand square meters enclosed by four streets in the Norrmalm district, on the north bank of the waterway that divides the city. It is an area very popular with pedestrians and bicycles, and is also considered suitable because it already has a good number of charging points for electric cars. Subsequently, the area will probably be extended, according to a proposal that will be submitted to the city council in 2024 and possibly approved in 2025.

