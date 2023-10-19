Specifically, they will be VoLTE or VoWiFi calls which will be a possibility for Simyo customers who want to enjoy greater clarity in their calls and other advantages offered by these alternative ways of receiving or making phone calls on your mobile.

VoLTE arrives at Simyo

VoLTE, or Voice over LTE (Voice over Long-Term Evolution), is a technology that allows mobile operators to transmit voice calls over the LTE network, instead of the 2G or 3G network. This means that calls are made on a high speed broadband networkresulting in better audio quality and a faster connection.

With VoLTE, calls connect almost instantly and sound quality is much clearer and crisper, which offers a more satisfactory calling experience, in high definition and avoiding background noise. Another advantage it has is that faster call establishment when you are browsing or starting navigation after a call also allows faster data transmission when you are on a call.

Additionally, it also allows users to make calls while surfing the internet Seamless, meaning you won’t miss important calls while using data apps. For example: using WhatsApp while you are on a call, talking on the phone while using Waze or Google maps while driving, sharing or adding video during a call, etc.

VoWiFi also available

At the same time that Simyo has developed VoLTE, they have also done so with VoWiFi, so two of the most requested innovations by this operator’s customers will arrive at the same time, at the end of November for both contract and prepaid customers.

This technology allows you to use the WiFi network to which you are connected and make and receive calls over this network. This service further improves mobile voice coverage within the home. In addition, less battery is also consumed than if the mobile phone is connected to traditional antennas during calls. If the wireless network fails and WiFi is disconnected or disabled, the customer calling with VoWiFi will automatically switch to VoLTE without the call being dropped (and vice versa).

To use both services you will only need a compatible mobile with these services, which are the vast majority of those that have been put on sale in recent years. Beyond that, a SIM card compatible with 4G and WiFi or 4G coverage depending on the option you want to use. In some models, VoLTE or VoWiFi calling must be activated from the Settings or Configuration menu.

These two new features are part of Simyo’s commitment to its customers and are free to use and no activation cost. The cost of calls through VoLTE or VoWiFi has the usual pricing that you have in your rate. If the customer has a bonus for unlimited minutes or calls, it will be included in their rate, like a normal call, and if they do not have any bonus, it will be billed at the standard price, just like normal calls.