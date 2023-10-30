During the night between Sunday and Monday in Tampa, Florida, some people fired several shots in a very busy neighborhood during Halloween celebrations: two people were killed and at least 18 injured. The episode occurred around 3 in the morning in Ybor City, a neighborhood full of clubs and discos: according to the local police chief it was due to a “fight between two groups”, about which there is no other information at the moment.

Some videos circulated in the following hours showing dozens of people, many wearing Halloween costumes, drinking and talking in the street, and shortly after two series of gunshots. Another video shows some policemen rescuing several injured people on the ground. On Sunday evening the police said that a 22-year-old, Tyrell Stephen Phillips, was arrested and is currently accused of murder: according to the police at least two other people were involved in the shooting, but there is currently no news about them.