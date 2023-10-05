At least sixty people were killed in a drone attack on a government-run military school in Syria’s central Homs province on Thursday. The news and death estimates were confirmed to Reuters by two independent sources, a security source and an organization that monitors violence in Syria. Bashar al Assad’s regime also confirmed the attack through Defense Minister Ali Mahmud Abbas. The minister himself was present that morning at the military school for a ceremony, but he had left the facility a few minutes earlier. At the end of the ceremony those present had moved to the courtyard, where the attack occurred. At the moment there are no official claims.

The civil war has been going on in Syria since 2011. In recent years the regime of Bashar al Assad, supported militarily by Russia and Iran, has regained control of a large part of the country, but some areas in the north are still controlled by armed opposition groups and some restricted areas by militiamen of the Islamic State (or ISIS).