Mosque imams in Bosnia and Herzegovina called for evening prayers for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the increasing intensity of Israeli attacks. Photo/Illustration

SARAJEVO – A mosque in the capital Bosnia and Herzegovina urges Muslims to attend evening prayers for Palestinians after Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza Strip .

The imam of the Emperor’s Mosque in Sarajevo, Sadrudin Iseric, said they would hold prayers for the people in Gaza.

“Spread the news and invite other people to evening prayers,” said Iseric on Facebook as quoted from Anadolu, Saturday (28/10/2023).

Hundreds of people later shared the post, while many others commented that they would attend or pray from home for Palestinians.

According to sources in the Palestinian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, there was a sudden suspension of communication services from the Gaza Strip for unknown reasons.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Friday that it had “completely” lost contact with the operations room in the Gaza Strip and with all crew members working there.

They expressed deep concern regarding the provision of ambulance services in the Gaza Strip, especially as the power outage impacted central communications services and hampered the arrival of ambulances for injured victims.

The conflict in Gaza began on October 7 when the Palestinian group, Hamas, initiated Operation al-Aqsa Storm – a surprise attack that included a series of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea and air.