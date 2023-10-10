In San Francisco, United States, a man was killed by police after driving his car into the Chinese consulate. The accident occurred on Monday afternoon, when it was around midnight in Italy. The car broke through the walls of the building, ending up in the lobby of the consulate’s visa office. Police shot the man, who later died in hospital despite attempts to resuscitate him. Police are investigating the incident, and the man’s identity and motives are not yet known. No other people were injured, but the consulate suffered significant damage and will remain closed indefinitely.

The Chinese consulate in San Francisco had already been attacked in the past: in 2008 a firebomb was placed at its entrance, causing limited damage, and in 2014 a man set fire to two buckets of petrol in front of its door, again causing limited damage. The safety of Chinese diplomats in the United States has been a sensitive topic since the Chinese embassy in Belgrade was hit during the US bombing campaign on Serbia in 1999: according to China, it was an intentional gesture.