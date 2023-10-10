A Moscow court has rejected a new appeal by American journalist Evan Gershkovich against his preventive detention: the last one was presented on September 19 and was rejected due to unspecified procedural defects. Gershkovich works for the Wall Street Journal and was arrested in Russia in March on charges of espionage: he has already spent more than six months in prison and will have to remain there until at least November 30th. His custody period had already been extended to May and August.

Gershkovich is 32 years old, a highly respected journalist and a profound expert on Russia. He had been working in Moscow for six years: he had been arrested in a restaurant in Yekaterinburg, in central-western Russia, while it seems that he was working on an article on the operations of the Wagner group. The espionage charges for which he was arrested carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The US government has said it is in favor of the possibility of agreeing a prisoner exchange with Russia. During Tuesday’s hearing he appeared in the courtroom, inside a glass “cage”.

