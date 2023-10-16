The Roblox Libertadores Cup is a virtual soccer tournament held on the Roblox video game platform. The tournament is inspired by the Copa Libertadores. The Cup is organized by Brazilian YouTuber Santos Massinha, is held annually and has the participation of soccer clubs from all over Latin America. The tournament is divided into two stages: the group stage and the knockout stage. In the group stage, teams are divided into groups of four and play against each other. The two best teams in each group advance to the knockout phase, at this time the semifinals are played between Corinthians vs. Boca Juniors and Racing vs. Botafogo.

The semifinals began on October 8 with the confrontation between Racing vs Botafogo that ended tied at 1 goal. The next semis match corresponded to Corinthians vs Boca Junior, which was played today, Sunday, October 15, and ended with a victory for the Argentine team of 4 goals to 1, taking the lead for the second leg. But just as happens in real life, the virtual players must also get on a bus that takes them to the stadium for the confrontation; this time the trip was not smooth for one of the teams.

VIOLENCE IN ROBLOX LIKE IN REAL LIFE

While the Corinthians players were heading to the stadium, they were ambushed by their own fans, thinking that they were the rivals. Perhaps the Brazilian players thought that with this “tactic” they could intimidate the enemy, which, due to the final result of the confrontation, gave excellent results, but against.

But it didn’t all end with that, when the Corinthians fans saw that they were beaten, at the end of the match they invaded the field and “shot” at the players and fans of the rival team. Everything very normal. The return matches are scheduled for October 18 between Botafogo vs Racing, and October 22 between Boca Juniors vs Corinthians. If you want to get an idea of ​​how matches play out within Roblox, you can watch the match stream below:

