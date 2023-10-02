In December 2019 the farewell after a 4-0 victory, today the return to the helm of the white battleship

Maurizio Nicita

2 October – Naples

Today Carlo Ancelotti returns to the scene… of the crime. The first to smile about it will be the coach from Reggio himself, because his Real team will be guests of the Vesuvio hotel in the afternoon, the same five-star hotel where on the night of 10 December 2019 Aurelio De Laurentiis communicated to his then coach the dismissal, despite the fact that that evening Napoli, by beating Genk 4-0, had guaranteed passage to the Champions League round of 16. That night Ancelotti in a very conversational way tried to convince the president not to make that decision. But the producer was convinced that, after the famous mutiny of November 5th, the only solution was to leave the gentle-mannered coach in order to choose an “iron sergeant” like Rino Gattuso, ironically known by De Laurentiis in Capri, at the party of Ancelotti’s 60th birthday.

Without rancor

—

This is how facts flow in the world of football, which is often contradictory in its behaviour. Who knows, without that choice of Napoli, criticizable and criticised, perhaps Carletto would not have returned to Real where in addition to another Champions League he won that title in La Liga which makes him the only one in the world to have won the 5 major European championships . And who knows, even Napoli would not have completed the journey that led to the fabulous scudetto in May with Luciano Spalletti.

What a feeling

—

Certainly, from a human point of view, De Laurentiis had a feeling with Ancelotti that hasn’t been seen with other coaches. From playing scopone to boat trips to Capri, to a passion for helicopters, Aurelio and Carlo had affinities that led the president to say: «I want a coach like that for life, a bit like what happened to Ferguson with United ». And in fact in that period the manager had a correct vision: “Because beyond the corporate management, there is also the sporting one which is central to a club”. An idea that had no follow-up. Indeed, Napoli won a championship with the coach and president separated at home.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Give me your hand

—

Tomorrow the match on the pitch will be fascinating, and with Ancelotti it will be impossible to sulk: because there is no reason to and because in any case he would be the one to dismantle any tension with a smile. Compared to four years ago he will find again: the chosen ones Meret, Di Lorenzo and Elmas, as well as Mario Rui, Gaetano who made his debut and Zielinski whose evolutions he loved. But he can’t have any regrets.

October 2 – 09:18

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED