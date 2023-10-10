In Poland, two top army generals resigned on Tuesday, just days before elections scheduled for Sunday. Chief of Staff Rajmund Andrzejczak and operational commander Tomasz Piotrowski left their posts at the end of what the Polish media describe as a long controversy and conflict with Interior Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and the far-right party in government , Law and Justice.

The resignation of the two generals is considered a possible political problem for the ruling party, which is seeking a third mandate and which has based part of its electoral campaign on patriotic themes of defending Poland from “external enemies” and presenting itself as the only force capable of to ensure safety. Polls indicate Law and Justice as the favorite for the next elections, but the margin over the opposition led by former Prime Minister Donald Tusk is not particularly large.

– Read also: The Polish party that overtakes the conservatives in government on the right