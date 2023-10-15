The first exit polls on the elections in Poland came out on Sunday evening, where today the vote was taken to renew the parliament. According to data from the Ipsos institute, considered among the most reliable in Europe, the opposition parties to the outgoing far-right Law and Justice government would have obtained the majority of votes. If the scrutiny confirmed the findings of the exit polls it would be very important news: Law and Justice has been in government since 2015 and in recent years has transformed Poland into a semi-authoritarian country.

According to Ipsos exit polls, the main bloc of opposition parties, the Civic Coalition (centrist), took 31.6 percent of the votes, while the New Left, a left-wing bloc formed by the Sinistra Insieme party and other smaller political forces, is given at 8.6 percent. In total the two blocks would have obtained 40.2 percent of the votes. Just under four points more than the 36.8 percent obtained by Law and Justice, a right-wing party which today is in government practically alone and which in recent years has transformed Poland into a semi-authoritarian country.

One of the surprises of these elections was the Terza Via electoral cartel, which includes a centrist party and a centre-right party that historically represents farmers: Ipsos gives them 13 percent. Konfederacja, a party that describes itself as even further to the right than Law and Justice, seems to have fared very badly: it was given at around 10 percent but Ipsos gives it at 6 percent.

If the exit polls were confirmed, Law and Justice, whose leader is Jaroslaw Kaczynski, would be the first party but would not have enough votes to govern. The opposition, whose main figure is Donald Tusk, former prime minister and former president of the European Council, would have a majority in parliament. To be certain, however, we will have to wait for the ballots to be counted, and understand how Terza Via will move above all: that is, whether it will decide to deal only with the opposition or also with Law and Justice, to try to form a new majority.

In Sunday’s elections the turnout was over 70 percent: Gazeta Wyborcza, the main independent newspaper remaining in Poland, writes that it is the highest since 1989.