In Plainfield, in the US state of Illinois, a 71-year-old man stabbed to death a 6-year-old boy and seriously injured his 32-year-old mother, who was Muslim. According to the police, the man, Joseph M. Czuba, was incited by the new conflict between Israel and Hamas and was therefore accused of hate crimes: the names of the child and the woman were not released, but their relatives said that I am of Palestinian origins.

Czuba was their landlord. The woman called the police after being attacked: the man allegedly entered her house and attacked her, shouting “You Muslims must die!”. The police arrived on site on Saturday morning, finding the child dying and the mother seriously injured with numerous stab wounds. The child was pronounced dead in hospital and autopsy results say he suffered 26 stab wounds. The mother is not in danger of dying. Czuba is charged with murder, two counts of hate crimes and other crimes.