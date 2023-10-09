The HOTSAT-1 satellite captured “high-resolution thermal images” of the sunny streets of Las Vegas, a massive oil storage complex in Oklahoma, and the intense heat of the Canadian wildfires.

Global thermometer

Dubbed the “global thermometer,” HOTSAT-1 was launched by SpaceX over the summer.

Unlike satellites that monitor the Earth with cameras that “see” visible light, like our eyes, HOTSAT-1 monitors infrared radiation to record how much heat is being emitted by objects or natural areas.

Climate technology company SatVu, which operates the world’s first satellite, said the images represent a major milestone in a new era of Earth observation and climate monitoring.

By placing this technology on a satellite, the company is able to download a continuous stream of images around the clock, even in countries with closed borders.

Anthony Baker, CEO and co-founder of SatVu, told Sky News: “This is a fantastic day. The first images are exceeding expectations, and we are very excited.”

“The company has been operating up to this point and we are now ready for commercial operations so that we can meet these climate challenges.”

What did the pictures reveal?

A photo of Las Vegas reveals the network of streets and parking lots that trap heat during the day and then release it after dark, raising nighttime temperatures. This so-called urban heat island effect can make cities several degrees warmer, but hot spots can be cooled by planting trees. Another photo of Cushing, Oklahoma, in the United States, shows the shapes of storage tanks and pipelines that can transport 1.5 million barrels of crude oil per day. Such images can be used to verify operations comply with climate pledges and industry regulations. Thermal images allow firefighters to monitor how quickly a fire front is moving. Slightly cooler, light blue areas show where the flames are passing, giving clues about whether the flames are moving toward homes or other infrastructure.