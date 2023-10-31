French police shot a woman in a Paris station on Tuesday morning, wounding her in the belly. The woman was taken to hospital, her condition is serious but stable. The police intervened because the woman, who was wearing an Islamic headscarf, was threatening passers-by in the station and making speeches in support of terrorism. According to the police version, the officers who intervened fired after she hid her hands in her dress, repeatedly refusing to take them out, and saying “Allahu Akbar” (“Allah is great”) several times before being wounded. The station was closed and was inspected for explosives.

