Reports, prescriptions, medical records, vaccinations, provision of drugs by the NHS and otherwise. Everything just a click away and always available wherever you go. It is the new electronic health record 2.0, which after years of slowdowns is about to become a reality. The decree of the Minister of Health of 7 September 2023 which identifies the contents of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) 2.0 has been published in the Official Journal. The decree also defines the limits of responsibility and the tasks of the subjects who contribute to its implementation, the guarantees and security measures to be adopted in the processing of personal data in compliance with the rights of the patient, the methods and different levels of access to the ESF. The Ministry of Health takes stock of the situation on its website.

“The file is a tool available to the patient, which can allow access in consultation to the subjects of the National Health Service and regional socio-health services and to the health professionals who take care of him, even outside the NHS – recalls the ministry – The data and documents present in the ESF can always be consulted, not only by the patient, but also by the subjects who produced them”.

The ESF will contain data and documents, also referring to services provided outside the National Health Service: identification and administrative data of the patient (exemptions for income and pathology, contacts, delegates); reports; emergency room reports; letters of resignation; summary health profile; specialist and pharmaceutical prescriptions; medical records; supply of drugs to the NHS and not to the NHS; vaccinations; provision of specialist assistance services; personal notebook of the patient; card data for implant recipients; invitation letter for screening.

The following contribute to the correct feeding and updating of the ESF with the data and documents relating to the patient: the local health companies, the public health structures of the NHS and the regional socio-health services and the SASNs through the various organizational structures, the accredited health structures with the NHS and regional social-health services, authorized healthcare facilities, healthcare professionals, including those affiliated with the NHS, when they operate independently.