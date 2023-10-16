Spine-Tingling Spider-Man promises to horrify us with new emotions never seen before with the arachnid

Come on, fans, grab the popcorn because Marvel is coming with another emotional rollercoaster. Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #1 will be released on October 18 and promises to be the scariest thing the wall-crawler has ever experienced. Is it a coincidence that it falls in October, the month of Halloween? No way.

However, Is this a real revolution in the Spider-Man universe or just talk? Well, let me tell you, it wouldn’t be the first time that the brainiacs at Marvel try to sell us the bike with “the scariest story.” But something smells different this time, and no, it’s not my socks.

The person in charge of terrifying us is Saladin Ahmed, with the drawing of Juan Ferreyra. Ahmed has given us stories that leave you glued to your seat before, and Ferreyra… well, his art speaks for itself. Are we facing the perfect team to make us tremble? Could be. And there’s more, the cover is also signed by Ferreyra, with variants by Lucio Parrillo and Skottie Young, among others. Who can resist that?

What can we expect from the plot?

We already know that Spidey will face SPIDER-CIDE in a confrontation that will take him on “the most terrifying journey of his life”. Wow, it looks like we’re in for another round of ethical dilemmas, personal losses, and battles we’re already a little tired of. But what if this time things change? October is not just any month, it is the month of witches, scares and fear, and perhaps Ahmed and Ferreyra know how to take advantage of it.

It’s not easy to surprise Spider-Man fans. We’ve had decades of wisecracking psychopaths, family traumas and OMG moments. But come on, it’s 2023 and the world needs something new, something fresh. Will “Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #1” be the work that marks a before and after in the saga? Hopefully, because as you well know, fans always want more, but we also want something better.

So, boys and girls, on October 18th you have a date at your favorite comic book store. Because? Because, If this is really going to be the most terrifying story of the wall-crawler, you don’t want to be the last to know. Furthermore, at a price of $4.99 (about €4.27 at the exchange rate), there is no excuse to miss this launch so in time for Halloween.

The scariest versions of the wall-crawler

Let’s see, did you think that with “Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #1” we would be facing Marvel’s first attempt to give a dark turn to the character? Nothing is further from reality. Spider-Man has had multiple versions that have ranged from creepy to terrifying.. So, if you are fans of the saga and you like scares, you have a feast waiting for you.

First of all, we can’t forget Venom. Yes, that symbiote that takes over Peter Parker and would later have his own comic book about him, is one of the darkest and most terrifying versions of the character. Imagine a Spider-Man without morality, pure violence and chaos. From there Venom was born, and boy has he given us nightmares.

We also have to talk about Carnage, the descendant of Venom. Bloodthirstier, more violent and completely unbalanced, this character takes horror to the next level. If you find Venom disturbing, he waits until he meets Carnage.

The saga of Kraven’s Last Hunt is another that falls into the same bag. Seeing a Spider-Man buried alive while Kraven the Hunter assumes his identity to prove that he can be a better arachnid is… disturbing, to say the least.

And let’s not forget Spider-Man Noir, the alternative version of the hero in the context of the Great Depression. Somber, more serious and definitely less friendly. This arachnid makes you doubt if you are really on the side of good.