The detective story debuted with Lodetti and Maraschi. It was up to Nanni to start the expulsions

Fifty years ago the referee Fernando Lazzaroni searched in his trouser pocket with a frenzy that most – still unaware of what was happening – considered suspicious and finally found what he was looking for. Having reached the culprit with a martial step, the referee in fact put his foot down as only the referees of the time knew how to do, fished out a despotic grin from his repertoire of expressions and straightened his arm, clutching a red card between his fingers. It was a dramatic gesture, the trigger of a revolution.