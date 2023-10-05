On Wednesday, a glacial lake in the Indian state of Sikkim, which is located in the north-east of India on the border with Bhutan, Tibet and Nepal, overflowed due to a storm: the waters of the lake swelled the Teesta river and reached the valley and flooding several cities. The floods have caused at least 10 deaths, and more than 100 people are currently missing. Local authorities said more than 2,000 people had been rescued, and had set up 26 temporary shelters across the state to house them.