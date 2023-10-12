Nigeria’s health authorities have announced that more than 600 people have died due to the diphtheria epidemic that began in the country last December: the last one was in 2011, when 98 people were infected in Nigerian territory and 21 died. The dead are mostly girls and boys. The epidemic began in Kano state, in northern Nigeria, and then spread to at least 19 of the country’s 36 states, mostly in the north. In total there are around 14 thousand suspected cases. Last September 25, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that the confirmed cases up to that point had been 7,202. From the beginning of the epidemic to September 24, 453 people had died.

Diphtheria is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae. It is very contagious and spreads through coughing and sneezing or close contact with infected people. In its most traditional form it occurs with the formation of membranes that adhere to the mucous membranes of the nose, pharynx, larynx and trachea, obstructing the passage of air and causing death by suffocation. In some cases it can also manifest itself with skin lesions. It has a higher fatality rate in young children.

As the Italian Ministry of Health reminds us, diphtheria can be prevented by vaccination. According to Faisal Shuaib, head of the Nigerian agency for the development of primary care, many children who died had not been vaccinated: according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), only 57 percent of Nigerians have received the pentavalent vaccine, which guarantees protection against five lethal diseases, including diphtheria. To prevent future epidemics, the immunization rate should reach at least 80 percent, according to WHO data.