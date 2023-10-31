The profile of the skyscrapers on the island of Manhattan, in New York, is so present in films and in the collective imagination that it makes the city familiar even to those who visit it for the first time. In the last twenty years, however, the skyline has changed drastically due to the construction of new skyscrapers, which in fact are not always appreciated by everyone. One of the latest is 262 Fifth Avenue, a 260 meter high skyscraper, with 56 floors and only 26 luxury apartments: even if it is still under construction, from some points of the city it already blocks the view of the iconic Empire State Building.

262 Fifth Avenue has reopened an old debate and in a recent article in the New York Times the journalist and art critic Michael Kimmelman wondered whether the time has come for the city administration to regulate its skyline to prevent it from becoming unrecognizable.

For New Yorkers it is not strange to see their city transform: New York is in a certain sense the symbolic city of change also because buildings are demolished and rebuilt very quickly. Until the mid-twentieth century, this continuous transformation was well received by the population. As an example of this Kimmelman cites the demolition in 1929 of the iconic Waldorf Astoria hotel on Fifth Avenue which was replaced by the even more beloved Empire State Building, at the time the tallest building in the world and a symbol of restart for the city during the Great Depression. With one dollar (the equivalent of 20 dollars today) already in 1931 you could climb to the top of the Empire State Building and admire the city, which contributed to making the skyline “a resource that New Yorkers felt they could share”.

Today, however, the situation is a little different: New York is in the midst of a housing crisis, with ever-increasing rents and a growing number of homeless people. To try to remedy at least part of this problem, the city administration has recently approved a law that establishes very rigid fees for short-term rentals, with the hope that many homes that are now on Airbnb or other similar platforms will return in the long-term rental market.

However, it is precisely skyscrapers like 262 Fifth Avenue that are identified by many as the main reason for the lack of affordable homes in the city. In fact, it is increasingly common for a block of five or six-storey buildings to be demolished to make room for a tall skyscraper housing luxury apartments intended for buyers who often purchase them as investments.

According to various studies, at least a quarter of these apartments remain unsold and this percentage rises significantly for those on the so-called Billionaires Row, the area around 57th Street which overlooks Central Park and is famous for the luxury skyscrapers where many billionaires live. Two famous residential skyscrapers in this area built in the last 10 years and quite criticized by New Yorkers are 432 Park Avenue and 111 West 57th Street (also called the Steinway Tower). 432 Park Avenue has many problems, including that of swaying much more than other skyscrapers when a strong wind blows, while 111 West 57th Street is the thinnest skyscraper in the world, with a base to height ratio of 1:24, which means say it is 24 times taller than it is wide (for comparison, the Empire State Building has a ratio of 1:4). On social media there are many people talking about how these skyscrapers are not only elitist and problematic from an urban planning point of view, but also aesthetically ugly and how they are ruining the New York skyline.

It is not uncommon for large cities to pass laws to protect their landscape: in London, specific views are protected, such as that of St Paul’s Cathedral from Primrose Hill, while Paris banned the construction of taller buildings in 1977 of 37 meters in the center after the construction of the Tour Montparnasse, still today among the most hated buildings in the city. After temporarily increasing the limit in 2010, this year the city administration returned to the one decided in 1977.

In New York there is no such rule, and the only partially protected view is that of Manhattan beyond the East River which can be seen from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, the riverfront of Brooklyn Bridge Park. The law was wanted by residents when in the 1970s the authorities started talking about redeveloping the area and citizens were afraid that this would mean the construction of many skyscrapers. The law prohibits the construction of buildings on the promenade but makes no reference to what can be built on the Manhattan riverfront, which is why the view is now partially “ruined” by One Manhattan Square, a huge Z-shaped residential skyscraper completed in 2019 close to the Manhattan Bridge.

Jorge Otero-Pailos, who directs Columbia University’s historic preservation program, explained to the New York Times that regulating New York’s most iconic views, such as the now-vanished Empire State Building from Fifth Avenue, would “guarantee a unique experience collective, a sense of shared identity and civic meaning that can bind New Yorkers across generations and centuries.”

However, some do not agree with this proposal, not only because the fact that New York is constantly changing is considered by many to be its distinctive feature and strength, but also because the high taxes paid by those who build and those who then buy these skyscrapers represent an economic asset for the city: the One Vanderbilt skyscraper, almost 430 meters tall and which overshadows the Empire State Building from certain angles, currently pays $54 million in taxes a year. Plus, the company that built it, SL Green Realty, paid $220 million to fix some streets as part of a deal with the city. These types of agreements are not uncommon and contribute in part to supporting the city’s public sector: according to some, however, this will not help make the city more livable in the long term.

