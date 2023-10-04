Nadef, here’s what the document contains. Details on the budget gap and the cut to the tax wedge

Il government made it public Nadef in view of the financial maneuver and in the document presented by the Minister of Economy Giorgetti there are some aspects that have not yet emerged clearly, the amount of budget overrun and the duration of the measure relating to cutting the tax wedge. On the last point there is no good news, the provision in favor of employees that was Temporary in 2023 it will also be temporary next year (in fact, it is not expected in 2025 and therefore will not be structural). Instead it amounts to 38.5 billion of euros between 2023 and 2025 lo budget variance on which Meloni and Giorgetti will ask for Parliament’s vote. This can be deduced from the specific report attached to the Nadef sent to the Senate and published Tuesday 3 October 2023.



The request concerns 23.5 billion of pure maneuver (3.2 in 2023, 15.7 in 2024 and 4.6 in 2025), but also a further 15 billion euros of budget variance on 2023 due to the greater draw “of the concessions for building bonuses”. The overall figure – reports Open – is very high, but far from that of the deviations from 113.6 billion requested by Giuseppe Conte’s government in 2020, first year of the pandemic. The extra 15 billion on construction bonuses in 2023 are also the consequence of Eurostat’s recent decision which allowed Italy to spend almost all the tax credits in circulation for that reason on the year 2023, leaving only a window on 2024.

Lo budget variance it must be approved by an absolute majority of the members of both the House and the Senate. At the end of April the deviation attached to the Def requested precisely to finance the cut in the tax wedge and contributory from July he failed to reach a majority in the Chamber by 6 votes request due to too many absences in the ranks of the three government parties. This time Meloni will not be able to afford any absence of his team, the government risks big on this measure.

