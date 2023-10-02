At least nine people who were attending a mass died when the roof of a church collapsed in Ciudad Madero, a city of around 210,000 inhabitants in the state of Tamaulipas, in north-eastern Mexico. State authorities said around fifty people were injured in the collapse and that around 20 were still believed to be trapped in the rubble. Rescue operations are currently underway to search for survivors.

The #Iglesia Santa Cruz collapses in the middle of mass and people are trapped under the rubble. Emergency and civilian bodies work to rescue people. There is talk of fatalities.@MtyFollow @CommunityMTY pic.twitter.com/FtXj4FOxUu — Informativo365 (@Informativo3651) October 1, 2023

Local media write that the roof of the Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero collapsed shortly after 2pm on Sunday (local time) during a baptism. The police said that around one hundred people were taking part in the ceremony. José Armando Álvarez Cano, bishop of the diocese of Tampico, of which Ciudad Madero is part, wrote on social media that the collapse occurred during communion. The diocese announced that among the over forty people taken to hospital there are six children, two aged 9, three aged five and one aged 4 months.

Photos and videos shared on social networks by local media show what appears to be a concrete and brick structure collapsed in on itself. Children are thought to be among those trapped in the rubble, but it is unclear how many. A spokesperson for the state safety authorities attributed the collapse to “a structural failure”. Firefighters, law enforcement and the Red Cross are participating in the rescue effort, along with several volunteers.