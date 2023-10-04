Loading player

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz released a video on Monday showing a group of ultra-Orthodox Jews spitting in the direction of some Christian pilgrims in the “old city” of Jerusalem, where several holy sites for Christianity, Judaism and Islam are located. Haaretz added that several other similar incidents were filmed between Sunday and Monday, when many ultra-Orthodox Jews visited the old city of Jerusalem for the Sukkot holiday, one of the most important Jewish holidays, which commemorates the liberation of the Jews from ‘Egypt told in the Bible.

The video provoked various reactions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, head of the most right-wing government ever in Israel, promised “resolute and immediate action” for those who “intimidate pilgrims”. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said spitting at Christians “does not represent Jewish values.” Accidents of this kind, however, are not new: several of them were observed even about ten years ago, and it seems that recently they have started to happen frequently again. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, cardinal and patriarch of Jerusalem for the Catholic Church, has also been complaining about it for months.

In the video we see a group of Christian pilgrims exiting a church near the Lion’s Gate, one of the main access gates to the old city, with a large cross on their shoulders. At that moment a group of ultra-Orthodox passes in front of the group and instead holds the Four Species, the four plants that the Jews display during the Sukkot celebrations. As soon as the two groups cross paths, some ultra-Orthodox spit in the direction of the pilgrims. Among them there are also some children.

A group of pilgrims goes out with the cross to Shaar Aryot street and encounters a group of Jewish worshipers with the 4 genders and then the spitting begins. I counted at least 7 in a few seconds. pic.twitter.com/YjqaknATLw — Nir Hasson Nir Hasson (@nirhasson) October 2, 2023

The intolerance of ultra-Orthodox Jews towards followers of other religions is nothing new. Members of ultra-Orthodox communities often receive a summary education focused on a dogmatic and radical reading of the Bible. The parties that represent the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel have discriminatory positions towards Arabs and Muslims, which sometimes translate into episodes of violence, but also towards people who belong to the LGBTQ+ community: in 2015 an ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed 5 people during the Jerusalem pride.

In recent years these parties have gained much influence in Israeli politics, thanks to a series of agreements with the main right-wing party, Netanyahu’s Likud. Today the parties whose point of reference is the Orthodox, the ultra-Orthodox and the religious nationalists represent 15 ministers out of 34.

In a press conference two weeks ago, the patriarch of Jerusalem, Pizzaballa, explicitly spoke of a link between the political influence gained by the religious right parties and attacks against Christians. «We have the impression that they have become more frequent and that they are linked to the ultra-Orthodox and to religious Zionist groups and movements. The presence of these groups in the old city is higher than in the past. There is no doubt that there are rabbis who approve or encourage these behaviors. It is possible that some of these movements perhaps perceive that they are not supported, but at least protected” by the majority parties.

The government is trying to distance itself from ultra-Orthodox groups who spit at Christian pilgrims, or disturb them, also because pilgrims have for decades represented a significant source of revenue for Jerusalem’s tourist facilities. However, the government does not always succeed. In May, an Israeli expert on Christian culture, Yisca Harani, organized a conference in Jerusalem entitled: “Why (some) Jews spit on non-Jews.” A few weeks later, Harani told Axios that she received a phone call from an official at the Foreign Ministry in which she was told that the government would not send any representatives because the title of the conference was “inappropriate.”

Two days ago, a political activist close to the majority, Elisha Yered, justified the ultra-Orthodox who spit on Christians by explaining that it is an “ancient Jewish custom”. In the past, Yered was an advisor to Limor MP Son Har-Melech, elected last year with Jewish Power, the far-right party of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Yered, among other things, is suspected of being involved in the murder of a 19-year-old Palestinian that occurred at the beginning of August in a city in the West Bank, during clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians.

It’s a good time to mention that the custom of spitting near priests or churches is an ancient and long-standing Jewish custom, and there is even a special blessing in the Halacha when you see a church “that gave long tails to those who did His will” – a blessing that comes to praise the Almighty, who blames the bad deeds of the foreign laborers and does not punish them in any way immediate Maybe under the influence of Western culture a little… https://t.co/NPsKbIl8d0 pic.twitter.com/ttYgQaEmfb — Elisha Yered (@ElishaYered) October 2, 2023

In August the Jerusalem police chief, Doron Turgeman, said that since 2023 the police have opened 16 investigations into vandalism, violence or harassment against Christian pilgrims and Christian places of worship, and arrested 21 suspects. The Jerusalem police, however, specified that it is often difficult to charge these people, especially those who spit on the ground and not on a person.