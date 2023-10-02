From the train to bed, with just a couple of steps. This hotel room is a train fan’s dream. You can even dress as a railroad worker.

In Japan there are many train fans. They go to see them pass by, ride them, and even play simulators. That’s why the Fujikyuko Line roommakes perfect sense. It’s a room with a train inside. An authentic Fujikyuko line train, which runs along the slopes of Mount Fuji.

Themed hotel rooms are very popular in Japan. There are some dedicated to gamers, manga fans or, as in this case, designed for train fans.

Highland Resort Hotel & Spa

The views from the Fujikyuko Line room are unmatched, since from the window you can see Mount Fuji, as seen in the opening photo of the news. But most tenants don’t have time to look at the landscape. They are more interested in get into the pilot’s cabin of the train.

A room with a train inside

The Fujikyuko Line room is for rent at the Highland Resort Hotel & Spa, located in Yamanashi Prefecture.

As soon as you enter,Tradition demands that you wear the railroad suit, with its jacket, cap, and gloves:

Highland Resort Hotel & Spa

This is not a recreation. It is a real train assembled with real parts and mechanisms from train 1202 of the 1000 serieswhich operated on the Fujikyuko line from 1994 to 2020.

The interior of the train recreates the pilot’s cabin, with an operational command post that was used to drive the train, and that can be used in front of a screen that shows the train track. A shame it’s not connected to a train simulator.

Highland Resort Hotel & Spa

The train cabin also has space for hypothetical passengers, as well as the classic rings hanging from the ceiling, for passengers who were on foot.

The change of car takes you directly to the hotel room, where you can rest your bed, or have a soft drink at the table in front of the inn, and delight in the eternal beauty of Mount Fuji.

Tenants can also purchase a souvenir pack with recreations of old tickets, railway maps and even models of train 1202 of the 1000 series.

This room with a train inside has a price between 156 and 450 euros per night, depending on the extras contracted. If you are passionate about this type of transportation, you already know where you should spend your next vacation…