A man took a person hostage in a post office after a gun attack at a hospital in the Japanese city of Warabi, near Tokyo. Initially the man had taken two hostages, who according to information released by BBC News were two women between 20 and 30 years old; later one of the two was released. The police arrived outside the building. Local authorities said the man appeared armed.

According to initial police reconstructions, about an hour earlier the same man shot two people, a doctor and a patient, in the Toda Chuo hospital, not far from the post office, lightly wounding them. Japanese television TBS said about 300 people had been ordered to evacuate from the surrounding area.