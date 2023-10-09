China wants to become a space superpower capable of competing head-to-head with the United States. The Asian giant’s plans include sending astronauts to the Moon in the 2030s and even bring samples from the surface of Mars. These are extremely ambitious objectives that, if they materialize, will require an enormous amount of budget and effort.

But the country led by Xi Jinping also aims to offer an alternative to the International Space Station (ISS). We are facing a medium-term objective with many more possibilities of becoming a reality for two reasons: China currently has the “foundations” of this project, its Tiangong space station, and the ISS has an estimated retirement date.

China will add three new modules to its space station

According to Reuters, China will double the size of its space station with the clear objective of allowing astronauts from other countries to visit its orbital laboratory, as an alternative to the ISS on the way to end its scientific operations in 2031. How will they achieve it? As announced by the Chinese Academy of Space Technology, raising the total number of station modules to six.

Since the end of 2022, Tiangong has been operating in full operational conditions with three modules. However, the space station has been designed so that it can be expanded over time. Building on this advantage, China plans to launch a multifunctional expansion module. It will be attached to the front port of the central module and will have several docking ports. Once the project is completed, Tiangong will have 40% the mass of the ISS and will be able to accommodate more astronauts (the maximum is now three).

ISS

No roadmap has been announced, but SpaceNews estimates that the launches of the new modules will occur within four years from now. If this evolves favorably, there is no doubt that it will be a very important step for the space ambitions of the Asian giant which, let us remember, has publicly declared that it wants to become “a great space power.”

The first module of the ISS was launched in 1998, so the famous orbital laboratory is about to celebrate 25 years in orbit. The truth is that China has never been part of this international project. In fact, the United States Congress passed Law 112-10 of 2011, which prohibited any collaboration between NASA and Chinese space agencies without prior explicit authorization.

Everything seems to indicate that, in terms of orbital laboratories, the powers will follow separate paths. While the expanded Tiangong station could be in orbit until at least 2037, receiving astronauts from other countries, the United States and its international partners plan to end the ISS in 2031, although they hope to have several private stations in orbit by then.

Images: CNSA | NASA

