For decades we have relied on magnetic media to store our data. From tape storage, such as that used by Voyager probes, to floppy disks and hard drives. However, these options are far from ideal for preserving any type of information for a long time as they tend to degrade.

Imagine that you wanted to set up a digital “doomsday vault.” You would need a storage medium robust and reliable enough to remain unchanged for thousands of years. Microsoft knows this perfectly well and, as curious as it may seem, is working on a completely new backup system.

Project Silica, a project that evolves

The Redmond giant launched an initiative known as Project Silica in 2016. It consisted of storing information in quartz crystals so that it would be maintained over time. Far from remaining just on paper, a year later, the firm announced that it had managed to save the ‘Superman’ movie in a small module.

Over time, this alternative technology to traditional disks has improved enormously and, on the same surface, Microsoft can now store 7 TB of storage, a capacity that can clearly be useful for storing around 3,500 movies or 1.75 million songs. And, best of all, it is guaranteed to last for about 10,000 years.

So we are witnessing firsthand how storage in quartz crystals becomes a reality. For now, yes, intended only to laboratory tests. In any case, it is very interesting to know how the firm behind Windows has achieved this impressive achievement. Let’s see.

The storage mechanics are developed in several steps. A femtosecond laser writes on the quartz crystal, a polarization-sensitive microscopic system reads the information, and a computer system decodes it. Quartz crystals are stored in a certain position within a library.

The system has been designed in such a way that the library can fulfill its function of storing each of the glass modules without electrical supplyHowever, there is a robotic system that is responsible for searching the shelves for the module in question and moving it to the electronic microscopic system.

From Redmond they point out that, at first, the laser writing system was inefficient, but that they have managed to improve it greatly. Specifically, as we said, a single glass module can store several TB, and they can remain for more than 10,000 years without the need for special care and, above all, without electricity.

The company envisions a future cloud storage system based on Project Silica. This is a very interesting idea, but everything seems to indicate that we will still have to wait to see it in action. The project, at the moment, is a proof of concept that needs between “3 and 4 more stages of development” before its implementation.

