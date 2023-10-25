Audio and video calling is now available on X. This is a feature that had been announced by Elon Musk at the end of August, but since then we had not had much news. This Wednesday, however, some people have come across a notification that reports the news.

The message, which appears to be arriving first in the social network’s iOS application, says: “Audio and video calls are here!” As we can see in the screenshots in this article, it also invites users to set the necessary privacy settings to filter who can call them and who cannot.

X now also works for making calls

Once the function is available on your device, to make a call you will have to search for the person you want to talk to in the section Direct messages from the mobile application, enter your chat and press the phone icon. There you will find the two options available: audio call or video call.

Now, as we pointed out above, not everyone will be able to call each other freely. First of all, both users must have the function enabled from the application settings. Second, the call must support your established privacy settings. Let’s see how to configure X calls correctly.





Call settings in X

If the feature is available to you, you must go to Settings and Privacy > Privacy and Security > Direct Messages. In this section you will find the option Enable audio and video callsas well as allowing (or not) calls from people in your address book, people you follow, and verified users.

It should be noted that everything seems to indicate that we are facing a gradual rollout of the function, so it may take time for it to be fully available. Musk promised that audio and video calls would reach iOS, Android, Mac and PC, although at this time they are not available on all of the aforementioned platforms.

The businessman has also expressed his intention to turn Twitter, now X, into “the all-in-one application” that is beyond a social network, integrating advanced messaging options, payments, among other functionalities. This is a concept that we have already seen in WeChat, the very successful (and ubiquitous) Chinese super app.

Images: X | Screenshot

In Engadget: Elon Musk confirms that there will be two new subscriptions for Twitter. The future of the free version of it, in danger