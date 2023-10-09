What was once a quiet country located between the great valleys of the Pyrenees, has become a hornet’s nest of controversy between the Government of the Principality and its millionaire residents.

This time, the controversy has come from the statements of Alain Cabanes, Secretary of State for Sports and Youth of the Andorran government, which indicated that FC Andorra was not going to have exclusive use of the National Stadium for next season. .

FC Andorra, a Second B team that is left without a stadium. In 2018, FC Andorra played in the Catalan First Division. Just four seasons later, the club owned by Gerard Piqué rose four categories and now plays in the Second Division B. Of course, along the way it has had to make improvements to the Estadi Nacional, a field that was given to it under an agreement by the government of Andorra. to play at home until 2024. That transfer agreement is about to end and the Andorran government is already planning the future of the sports facility. A future in which the club of the founder of the Kings League does not have priority of use, so FC Andorra does not have its own stadium.

The National Stadium is for all Andorrans. The sports representative of the Government of the Principality has confirmed that FC Andorra will not be able to play as a local team at the Estadi Nacional de Andorra next season, pointing out that “We will help mediate, or find a place for them so that they can start the season as It is due, but it will not be the Estadi Nacional.” These statements made clear the position of the Andorran executive on its decision to convert the Estadi Nacional into a multidisciplinary space in which sporting events of all kinds are held, not just football matches. soccer.

Piqué’s reaction. Piqué’s reaction has not been long in coming and his profile in X has revealed his disagreement with the Andorran authorities. “We have invested more than 4 million euros in adapting the Estadi Nacional so that LaLiga lets us play and now you throw us out,” wrote the former center back. “There is no sports facility in Andorra in conditions to be able to compete next year. Thank you for kicking us out of the country. We have no other solution but to leave and change the name of the club. Congratulations, you have left Andorra without professional football,” said Gerard Piqué in his publication.

A tense negotiation from 2022. It cannot be said that Piqué was surprised by the news since the Andorran club had been negotiating the change of field since 2022. The space was already multipurpose when Piqué’s club signed the agreement until June 2024. Once that agreement is fulfilled, the facility will be expanded to be used as a venue for rugby, hockey and other sports matches due to the notable lack of sports spaces there. magnitude in the small principality.

The change of use involves the modification of some elements of the field, including the replacement of the playing field material with artificial grass, which disqualifies it from playing in competitions in the LaLiga category in which FC Andorra is registered.

A new headquarters that does not arrive on time. Given the imminent end of the agreement, both the Government of Andorra and FC Andorra sat down to negotiate a solution to the new scenario of use of the playing field. The Government of Andorra proposed to the club the construction of a new sports facility with capacity for 6,000 spectators that would meet the characteristics that LaLiga requires to play Second B matches.

However, the project, which would initially involve an investment of 26 million euros by the club and a contribution of 6 million euros from the Andorran Administration, was finally canceled due to the surcharges that the Andorran real estate sector is experiencing, which made it 11 million euros more expensive per year. initial project. Extra cost that the club did not want to assume and now must look for a new field.

Crossing of reproaches between the protagonists. The snub statement from the organizer of the Kings League has not taken long to receive a response from the Andorran executive through the Minister of Culture and Sports of Andorra, Mónica Bonell.

“We regret Gerard Piqué’s tweet because it does not respond to reality. The Government has welcomed FC Andorra with open hands and this is demonstrated by the fact that it has given them the National Stadium, a facility that many clubs in the country used.” The minister qualified the former soccer player’s statements and reminded him that the Government of Andorra has also injected money into the project: “We have invested in FC Andorra with a direct subsidy from the Secretary of State for Sports and also from Andorra Tourism.”

