Italy ranks second in the world for wedding expenses

It’s well known, Italians like to do things big, and whether it’s food, fashion and even weddings, Italy likes to take the podium “at any cost”.

Wedding is one of the most significant events in a couple’s life and, for many, represents a moment to celebrate in style. However, a recent survey conducted by Matrimonio.com revealed that Italy is the second largest nation in the world, together with the United Kingdom, which invests the most in organizing a wedding, with an average expense of 21,100 euros. This data emerged from the Global Marriage Report 2023, a study based on a survey in which more than 25,000 couples in 15 countries around the world participated.

The United States ranked first for average spending on weddings, with an average budget of 27,500 euros. On the other hand, Argentina closes the ranking with an average expenditure of only 3,700 euros. It is important to note that these figures do not include “superfluous” expenses: the costs of jewelry, engagement ring and honeymoon.

READ ALSO: Weddings, how much to give in an envelope? The guide to not making a bad impression

An interesting aspect that emerged from the study is that the most requested supplier in all the countries taken into consideration is the photographer, with an average of 85% of couples choosing it. On the other hand, creating lasting memories is a priority for most couples, and the photographer plays a crucial role in capturing those special moments. In the United States, however, the most sought after category of professionals is that of wedding dress designers, although even here the photographer remains an essential figure. An interesting phenomenon is the growing interest in “first look”, an intimate and emotional moment in which the spouses see each other for the first time. In 2023, 55% of weddings in the United States have chosen to immortalize this momentrepresenting a significant increase over figures from five years ago.

However, wedding traditions vary greatly from country to country. For example, Bouquet throwing is a very popular custom in Latin America and Portugal, while in the United Kingdom it is less common. Likewise, cutting the wedding cake is a must in Portugal and Italybut in Colombia, Brazil and Peru, most couples give up this ritual.

Regarding the choice of location, exclusive use of the facility is an essential factor in Italy, the United Kingdom and Portugal. In India, it is essential to be able to celebrate the ceremony in the same place as the reception, while in Spain, the location must be easily accessible for most couples.

READ ALSO: Marriage and constraints: this is when two people cannot get married

Subscribe to the newsletter