Here’s who really pays taxes in Italy (and who doesn’t)

In Italy there are 41 million taxpayers (out of 59 million total citizens). Of these, 11 million they don’t declare even 1 euro of income. Translated: 15 million people are totally dependent on the community. 25% of the entire country. Then, 10 million “live” on less than 3750 euros gross for the whole year and are tax-free.

8.1 million, on the other hand, declare between 7500-15,000 euros gross per year. That is 650 euros net per month on average. And again, 5.5 million declare 15-20,000 euros gross per year, i.e. less than 1000 euros per month. These groups are equivalent to 35 million people (out of 59) and pay a total of just under 15 billion IRPEF out of the 150 that the state collects. That is, less than 10%. And so who collects all the rest of the money from the state? From the 13% of taxpayers who declare more than 35,000 euros gross (are they rich?) which is equivalent to 5 million people.

In essence, there are 5 million people who pay 90% of the labor contributions that the state collects every year. When politicians talk about wanting to lower taxes, who exactly are they referring to? Half the country already doesn’t pay them. Those 5 million people are not affected because otherwise the system collapses.

We are approaching 3 trillion euros public debtwe pay over 100 billion a year in just passive interests, but there is little to be surprised about. This country can only survive under two (contemporary) conditions: squeeze the usual suspects to the point of exhaustion or go into debt and sell BTPs as if there were no tomorrow.

