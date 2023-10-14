The so-called “safe rooms” have been at the center of many stories relating to the attacks by Hamas militants last week, which hit over twenty different Israeli communities near the border with the Gaza Strip. These are armored rooms, present by law in every home built after 1992 and even more common in cities near the border: they were designed to offer safe shelter during rocket or missile attacks.

After the first alarms on Saturday morning, relating to an intense rocket launch, many people and families immediately took refuge in these “safe rooms”, some remaining there for many hours. The main function of safe rooms is to protect against an explosive attack and do not always provide for safe closure from the inside. In some cases people, families or entire communities in the kibbutzim were surprised and killed by Hamas militiamen right in the safe rooms. In others, the people barricaded inside were forced to leave because the attackers, who had a lot of time on their hands, set fire to the homes. But there are also those who survived the attacks by locking themselves in safe rooms and waiting for many hours to be rescued by the army’s intervention, which was very late.

Safe rooms are required by law for all public and private buildings built after 1992: they were introduced after the first Gulf War, when Iraq launched 42 SS-1 Scud ballistic missiles against Israel.

Their construction must comply with very strict criteria, with walls and ceilings in reinforced concrete, doors and any windows in iron, predefined minimum dimensions and the ability to resist explosions. They are not exactly air raid shelters: you are not supposed to stay in them for long. There are therefore no bathrooms nor access to running water.

The most modern safe rooms have windows that can be sealed only when necessary and can be mistaken for normal rooms when they are not closed: some families use them as bedrooms, especially for small children, who would not be able to respond with readiness for siren alarms. Even for this daily use they do not always contain the basic necessities that are more usual in emergency shelters. Many of the survivors of the attacks spent many hours inside the safe rooms and said they had no food or water available.

These rooms do not have an armored door that can resist an intrusion, while all of them by law must provide for the possibility of an emergency exit in the event of a fire.

Other safe rooms, however, are more similar to real shelters, sparsely furnished and used only in times of emergency: this is the case with most of the structures present in public or shared buildings. Over the years, the safe rooms have proven to be fully functional to protect against rocket attacks. With rare exceptions they are not present in the homes of the Gaza Strip: for the Palestinian inhabitants during the ongoing bombings by Israel the only possible shelter is the rare public shelters, not always easily accessible and not always truly safe.

