On Tuesday morning in Delhi, India, police searched the homes of several journalists from the news site NewsClick, accused of illegally receiving funds to spread propaganda about China. Some of the journalists involved in the searches wrote on social media that the police also seized their computers and phones: at the moment there are no reports of arrests.

NewsClick is an independent site that has often in the past been very critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, the conservative Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Since Modi became head of government in 2014, many newspapers and media outlets critical of him have been investigated for crimes often judged to have no real basis.

Tuesday’s searches came after an investigation was launched into the site, following an article published in August by the New York Times alleging that the site had received large sums of money from US businessman Neville Roy Singham to propagandize in favor of China. After the article was published, many BJP MPs asked the judiciary to investigate the matter, which happened a few days later. Singham, however, has so far always denied all the accusations. The Indian Information Minister commented on what happened on Tuesday morning by saying that investigations are underway and that searches are a normal procedure in cases like this.