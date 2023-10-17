Warren Buffett is one of the most respected investors for his good nose for investments, although his peculiar investing style is far removed from the current culture of the short-term stock market hit.

This vision has not only positioned him among the richest people in the world in the last thirty years, but has also helped him educate his children in the importance of earning their own money without expecting to receive theirs as an inheritance. An increasingly fashionable trend among millionaires.

“You have thought that I am a bank”. That phrase, so typical of a mother from the 80s, seems to have been said by Warren Buffett to his daughter when she asked him for 41,000 to renovate the kitchen of her house: “Go to the bank and do it like everyone else,” she herself confirmed in an interview. on the North American ABC program Good Morning America.

The finance magnate is one of the main promoters of educational efforts among his children who, despite having a millionaire father, have had to learn to earn and manage their own money.

Warren Buffett’s philosophy on wealth and legacy. Warren Buffett is characterized as an unconventional millionaire due to his austere habits. It is known that for years he has used the same car, stops to buy breakfast on the way to the office and lives in the same house that he bought more than 60 years ago.

Every year he makes a donation of about 4.6 billion to the foundation of his friend Bill Gates, his late wife and his three children. The millionaire declared 18 years ago that he intended to donate 99% of his $106 billion to charitable causes, and he seems willing to achieve it with the approval of his children. “The truth is that it would be crazy to leave us that much money,” said Susan Buffett in her interview with ABC.

Money does not grow on trees. According to his children, the best inheritance their nonagenarian father can leave them is to appreciate the value of money, not take it for granted. The tycoon’s daughter confesses that since they were children he paid them 75 cents, but the tycoon installed a slot machine in his house, so that, in the end, he always got his money back if one of his children decided to do something unproductive with it. .

Susan Buffett recalled in that interview that the only notable amount of money that her father had given them was in 1977 when he gave them $90,000 each, the result of the sale of his grandfather’s farm that Warren Buffett had inherited. The rest they have had to earn because of a maxim from their father: “Leave your children enough so that they can do anything, but not enough so that they can’t do anything.”

Like father… One of Warren Buffett’s convictions is that what the world needs the least are rich heirs. For this reason, he is more interested in donating a large part of his fortune to try to leave them a more just world through impact investments that improve people’s lives. According to Forbes estimates, the millionaire investor would have donated around 55,200 to the Melinda and Bill Gates foundation, with which he shares a select club of millionaires with whom he is encouraged to donate a large part of his fortune to charitable purposes.

Buffett’s goal is to have donated around 160,000 to charitable causes, something that really won’t be difficult for him since, as the veteran investor acknowledges, he is more than twice as rich as he was in 2006, even after giving away more than 55,000. millions.

…Such a splinter. Buffett’s children have learned their father’s lesson by creating and managing foundations to which the magnate regularly contributes a substantial annual figure. Susan Alice Buffett is the oldest sister and is dedicated full time to managing several foundations and educational support entities funded by the Buffett family: her mother Susan Thompson Buffett’s, The Buffett Early Childhood Institute, Girls.Inc, as well as the Foundation Sherwood that she founded.

Howard Graham Buffett is the middle brother and has been holding senior management positions in the agri-food industry and even dabbled as a politician. His foundation also has million-dollar annual contributions from his father to improve food security and protect people.

Peter Buffett is the youngest of the Buffetts, who has combined his musical career with the management of the NoVo Foundation, which, like those of his brothers, receives generous contributions from Warren Buffett to fight against social inequality.

Imagen | Flickr (Fortune Live Media)