In the Gaza Strip, access to drinking water has been extremely limited for about ten days, since Israel cut off the water supply as part of retaliation for the Hamas attacks on October 7. In times of peace, about a third of the water consumed in the Strip comes from pipelines starting from Israel. On Sunday, Israel announced that it had reactivated water supplies, but on Monday a spokesperson for the Strip’s Interior Ministry, supported by Hamas, said that the water had not really returned to flow.

Even a limited reopening of the aqueduct would not solve the problem of water supply in the Strip, which was already extremely problematic even before the heavy bombings started last Saturday by Israel, which so far have caused at least 2,800 deaths and tens of thousands of refugees and displaced persons.

On Monday evening, Reuters wrote that several residents of the Strip in search of water had dug wells near the beaches to try to reach the only aquifer in the area. Others obtain their supplies from existing wells that draw from the same aquifer, which however is heavily contaminated by sea water and sewage discharges. In fact, people have been reduced to drinking salt water. Also on Monday evening, journalist Bel Trew from the British newspaper Independent he wrote that according to a UN official several inhabitants of the Strip are drinking sea water directly.

The Times of Israel explains that in times of peace about a third of the water consumed in the Strip comes from pipes starting from Israeli territory. The rest of the water needed would theoretically come from desalination plants that process water from an underground aquifer that extends from northern Egypt to the Israeli coast.

As a rule, however, the groundwater near Gaza is already heavily polluted. However, due to poor maintenance – partly caused by Israel’s embargo on the Strip – the groundwater was almost completely contaminated by substances that entered from the sewers. According to a 2020 estimate by the Israeli NGO B’Tselem, 96.2 percent of the water from Gaza’s aquifer is not drinkable, despite passing through desalination plants.

The three main desalination plants then stopped working when Israel cut the electricity supply to the Strip a week ago. Today, therefore, the residents of Gaza have access to almost only salty and polluted water. In the hours following the Hamas attacks, many had stocked up on water and food, anticipating days of heavy bombing by Israel: but ten days later those supplies are running out.

Reuters writes that for years, to make up for the chronic lack of water, various methods have been used in the Gaza Strip: illegal desalination plants have been opened, often powered by solar energy, and private distributors of drinking water have sprung up, obtained through illegal. According to a 2021 study published by the journal Future Cities and Environment, 79 percent of desalination plants in the Gaza Strip are not properly licensed.

In recent days the United States government had put pressure on Israel to return to supplying water in the pipes that start from Israeli territory and arrive in the Strip. Several experts consider Israel’s interruption of the water supply a form of collective punishment for the attacks carried out by Hamas.

On Sunday morning the United States announced that Israel would return to supplying water, but only in the south of the Strip: a way, probably, to push the people who are still in the north, i.e. in the area of ​​the city of Gaza, to move towards south as requested by the Israeli army on Friday. The water, however, appears not to have returned, although an Israeli government official told Reuters that Israel had reactivated supplies and that water was arriving through an aqueduct in Khan Yunis (the city where dozens of migrants have arrived in the last two days). thousands of refugees from the north).

Meanwhile on Monday the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, he said which in its schools – which have become shelters for tens of thousands of refugees – no longer has drinking water available.