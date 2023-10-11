The United States has pledged its support to Israel following the violent attack carried out by Hamas on October 7. Washington has rushed to offer resources to keep the “Iron Dome” air defense system operational and, in a show of force, has sent one of its most valuable military assets to the region: the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford.

It is the largest warship in the world, a tactical element that was in development for almost twenty years and whose inaugural deployment took place just a year ago, specifically, on October 4, 2022. The aircraft carrier, which bears the name of the 38th American president, is the first of a class that could replace the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers.

The first new class of US aircraft carrier in 40 years

It has taken the United States four decades to field a new class of aircraft carriers. Although some specialists warn that this type of military assets have lost relevance in modern warfare, others are convinced that they are still important. In any case, having a ship of this type is synonymous with power and, in many scenarios, it can be useful for deterrence.

The new Gerald R. Ford is huge and, as expected, debuts a huge number of improvements over the other Navy aircraft carriers. We are looking at a vehicle 337 meters long, 76 meters high and with a flight deck of 78 meters. This, precisely, is where we find one of the ship’s main innovations, in its launching system.

Aircraft carriers have long used steam catapults to launch fighters into the middle of a combat, surveillance or training scenario. Although this system has been improving, becoming more secure and requiring less preparation timethe United States Navy introduced a new concept: the EMALS (Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System) catapults.

The new catapult system of the USS Gerald R. Ford

The new system, developed by General Atomics, circumvents the need to use a steam piston and replaces it with a linear induction motor. In other words, the mobile launch platform moves thanks to the electromagnetic force. And this brings with it a large number of advantages. From greater reliability to the possibility of “catapulting” much heavier aircraft.

USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in the eastern Mediterranean

Another advantage of this ship is its ability to carry a large number of air vehicles. Among the supported models we find the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, Boeing EA-18G Growler, Grumman C-2 Greyhound, Northrop Grumman E-2 Hawkeye, Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk and both reconnaissance and attack drones.

USS Gerald R. Ford

Moving this mass across the oceans and operating all its systems, as well as providing the necessary conditions for the almost 5,000 sailors who would be on board, required an enormous amount of energy. In this sense, Northrop Grumman chose to incorporate two newly designed nuclear reactors. The A1B developed by Bechtel Corporation can generate three times the electrical energy needed.

The USS Gerald R. Ford may also be subject to various enemy attacks. In this sense, like other aircraft carriers, she incorporates sensors and defense systems. The aircraft carrier has an AN/SPY-3 active electronically scanned array radar and an AN/SPY-4 passive scanning array radar, systems that, together, can detect imminent threats.

Additionally, the ship is capable of firing RIM-162 ESSM defense missiles and RIM-116 guided missiles, as well as 25 caliber and 50 caliber ammunition through Mark 38 and M2 machine guns, respectively. And, if this were not enough, he travels accompanied by the Ticonderoga cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh Burke destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64) and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

Images: United States Navy

