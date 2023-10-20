Suara.com – Acting General Chair of the United Development Party (PPP) Muhamad Mardiono insinuated that Amin had replaced the 4th President Abdurahman Wahid or Gus Dur.

Mardiono made this statement at the National Workshop for PPP DPRD Members in the Ancol area, North Jakarta, Friday (20/10/2023) evening.

Initially, Mardiono asked prospective legislative members (candidates) from the party bearing the Kaaba symbol to spearhead their party’s victory in the 2024 elections.

“Where, PPP has targeted getting 11 million votes, two thousand seats throughout Indonesia, both cities/districts and provinces,” said Mardino at the location.

Meanwhile, for seats in Parliament, Mardiono asked cadres to work harder to achieve the target of 50 seats.

“We have launched the DPR RI, our target is to get 50 seats,” he said, then the PPP cadres answered in unison.

Mardiono then joked when the PPP DPRD member did not answer ‘Amen’ to the expected target.

“Now it’s no longer Amin, even though there was also Amin who replaced Gus Dur,” said Mardiono.

At the event, President Ganjar Pranowo, Chairman of the PPP Fraction of the DPR RI Amir Uskara and several other PPP elites were present.

For your information, Amin is an acronym for the names of other presidential and vice presidential candidates, namely Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin. Anies and Cak Imin are nicknamed AMIN.