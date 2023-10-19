On Thursday in France there were new evacuations of airports, after the eight that had already taken place the day before: also in this case they were decided after threats of attacks and bomb scares. Le Monde reported that 14 French airports were under attack threats on Thursday, and at least 11 had organized evacuations, with flights canceled and many departures delayed.

The airports evacuated on Thursday are those of Basel-Mulhouse, Bordeaux-Mérignac, Beauvais, Clermont-Ferrand, Carcassonne, Tarbes-Lourdes, Béziers, Montpellier, Nantes, Perpignan and Lille: some of these had also been evacuated on Wednesday.

In France the alert level on the attacks was raised to the highest level foreseen by Vigipirate, the country’s anti-terrorism program, after the attack on a school in Arras, a city in the north-east of the country which hosts significant communities of Muslim people and Jewish origin. The attack, in which a teacher was killed, was carried out a few days after the start of the new conflict between Hamas and Israel. According to the authorities, on the same day there was also an attempted terrorist attack near Paris, which failed thanks to the intervention of the security forces.

In the following days there were also other evacuations at the Louvre Museum and the Palace of Versailles, two of the most important French tourist attractions: in both cases an extraordinary closure had been decided, respectively due to a message received from the Museum which it spoke of a general danger to the institution and its visitors, and of a bomb threat coming from an anonymous online message.

The intensification of the alarms, as well as the subsequent evacuations, further raised the alert level and created chaos and confusion also regarding the origin of the threats. In this regard, on Wednesday evening the French Transport Minister Clement Beaune spoke of pranks and “false alarms”, threatening to punish the authors. Beaune wrote on his X (Twitter) profile: «These false alarms are not a joke. They are criminal offences. They will be punished. A complaint was filed for each threat. With a report to the prosecutor’s office.”

17 airports threatened.

15 airports evacuated.

130 flights canceled. Lots of delays. These false alerts are not bad jokes. They are crimes. They will be sanctioned. A complaint was filed for each threat. With a referral to the prosecutor @DGAC https://t.co/fSlsdhKMrH — Clement Beaune (@CBeaune) October 18, 2023

Also on Wednesday, Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti made more specific accusations, speaking of “little clowns” who would be “found” and “punished”. The reference was probably to young people, according to the minister, responsible for pranks that had created chaos and panic in the various airports of the country.

On Thursday evening, at the end of the second day of evacuations at airports, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told the French television and radio network BFMTV that in the previous 48 hours the police had stopped 18 people, “mostly minors”, on whom investigations have been launched.