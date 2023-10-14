The French presidency announced on Saturday that up to 7,000 soldiers from the Sentinels patrol operation, launched after the terrorist attacks in January 2015, will be mobilized in the country. It is a reaction to the stabbings carried out on Friday in a school in Arras, to another attempted attack that was reportedly foiled by security forces near Paris, and to tensions linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Palestine. The soldiers will be activated from today to Monday and will be on duty until further notice.

For the attack in the Arras school, which is located about fifty kilometers south of Lille and hosts significant communities of Muslim and Jewish people, a twenty-year-old of Chechen origin was arrested. A teacher was killed and three other adults were injured in the attack. After the initial investigations, French President Emmanuel Macron defined the stabbings as an act of “Islamist terrorism”.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said that there was “probably” a link between the attack in Arras and the situation in Palestine. Darmanin had prohibited demonstrations in support of Palestine for fear of unrest, but despite the ban on Friday several hundred people gathered both in Paris and in other French cities: in the capital the police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators and said to have arrested 10 people of the approximately 3 thousand present.

Also on Friday, France updated the alert level on the attacks, raising it to the highest level foreseen by Vigipirate, the country’s anti-terrorism program: the mobilization of 7,000 Sentinelle soldiers is the consequence of this procedure. Overall, 10,000 soldiers and 4,700 police officers are part of Sentinelle.