At least 28 people have died and 60 others have been injured in Egypt in a serious road accident involving several cars and which was followed by a fire. The accident occurred on Saturday morning in the province of Beheira, about 130 kilometers north of the capital Cairo. According to initial reconstructions, the crash was caused by a vehicle’s oil leak which made the cars uncontrollable. After the collision, some cars caught fire and many people were unable to get away from the flames.