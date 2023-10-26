In light of the difficulty of obtaining photos, videos, and other information from Gaza through professional journalists and users of social media platforms, due to the outages of communications and electricity in the region, interest has increased in any account claiming to have modern media from there.

However, two specialists who spoke to Sky News Arabia confirmed that these accounts did not escape the guillotine of strict controls and standards set by Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and others like them.

Delete “Million” accounts

In the same context, Meta announced on Wednesday that “its security team discovered a possible hacking attempt into accounts that support Palestine and have millions of followers,” and said that it “closed those accounts while trying to communicate with their owners.” The @eye.on.palestine Instagram account had more than 6 million followers before it suddenly disappeared on Wednesday. The disruption of these accounts sparked anger among followers, and in posts on the “X” platform, “Twitter,” previously, some tweeters considered the disappearance of the pages to be an example of anti-Palestinian censorship. But Meta announced late Wednesday that it had disabled the accounts due to security concerns. On X, the “EyeonPalestine” account was listed as no longer existing, and it was unclear when the account disappeared. The Internet Archive shows it was active as of October 13, and X did not respond to a request for comment.

7 criteria

Islam Tharwat, head of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Advisors Group in Egypt, told Sky News Arabia that Meta’s policies regarding suspending accounts depend on a set of standards and laws, which seek to regulate content on its platforms.

He added that these policies include 7 standards:

Promoting Violence: Content that encourages violence, hatred, or terrorism will be suspended or removed. Harassment and Bullying: Online harassment and bullying are combated, and accounts posting harassing or offensive content may be reported. Pornographic Content: Posting pornographic content or pornographic materials on the platform is prohibited. Intellectual Property Rights Infringement: Posting content that violates the intellectual property rights of others is prohibited. Indication of false content: False or misleading content will be dealt with in accordance with applicable policies. Defamation: It is prohibited to publish false information that harms a person’s reputation. Content that violates country laws: Local and international laws can require regulation of certain content, and this depends on the law of the specific country.

Regarding freedom of expression, Tharwat said that it is “a complex matter. International and national laws clarify the limits and responsibilities related to freedom of expression, and they differ from one country to another. Meta respects these laws and seeks to implement them on its platform.”

“However, there is criticism that it is accused of applying double standards, as it is sometimes claimed that it deals differently with the content of certain regions or parties. This matter sparked controversy and led to demands to increase the company’s transparency and improve its policy,” according to the spokesman.

The restriction began before the events in Gaza

On the other hand, Internet and social media platform expert Mohamed Fathi told Sky News Arabia, “There are two types of content reviews that are activated by social networks. The first falls under the heading of community standards, and this is an established issue known in advance by the events in Gaza.” This includes not publishing violent or offensive content or content that encourages suicide and the use of weapons, and other requirements specific to each platform.”

Fathi noted, “There is no controversy or crisis over this, because this type of restriction protects the platform from being tempted to publish material that harms users.”

As for the second part of the review process, according to Fathi, it is done by “setting restrictions on specific topics and publications without explaining the reason. Here, technology companies use specialized companies and experts in almost all languages ​​to understand the content away from the issue of artificial intelligence monitoring.”

He continued: “Users faced the blocking, deletion, or suspension of accounts under the pretext of (supporting terrorist movements), and because international companies adopt the classifications approved by the United Nations, Hamas for those platforms is a (terrorist movement), and any publication related to it is subject to review to determine if it supports the movement.” Or not, this is done through artificial intelligence first, then human review second, through experts or editorial boards.”

The secret to low reactivity

Fathi said, “Blocking practices have been repeated by reducing access to certain words related to the event or deleting all the content, or it may even come to deleting the pages that published it in the first place. (Meta) deleted approximately 795,000 posts during the first days of the war in Gaza, while TikTok deleted 500,000 video clips and closed 8,000 live broadcasts related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Regarding the complaint of many users due to the decrease in interaction on their posts and pages, especially on Facebook, Fathi said that “posts are filtered according to the amount of interaction on them, but during the recent period before the events, Meta announced that it would reduce the appearance of news on the Timeline.” However, there is a noticeable decline in the reach of publications related to events at a rate that is less than the normal rate.”

He noted, “For example, if a page has a million followers, it is normal for the post to appear to ten thousand people in the beginning, and the interaction pushes the post to double the number and so on, but this rate was not achieved on posts related to the events in Gaza in what appears to be a clear approach to restricting the Palestinian narrative.” Knowing that the content may include images of blood, corpses, and children, which is subject to community standards that differ from one company to another, meaning that what is published on (X) may not be allowed by (Facebook) to be published, and so on.”