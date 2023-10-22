Deadpool 3 director reveals clues about who will win in Deadpool’s battle against Wolverine.

One of the great attractions of Deadpool 3 is being able to see the confrontation between two of the most beloved characters in comics. They’ve already shown footage of Deadpool vs. Wolverine, but now, director Shawn Levy refers to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as “both guys are always trying to set each other up to win.”

“At every turn, Ryan is incredible at wanting Deadpool to lose. The truth is that Deadpool is incredible but he has many flaws… and Wolverine is Wolverine.”

Do we have a clear winner?

From the words of Shawn Levy we can deduce that in the battle Deadpool against Wolverine, the big winner will be Wolverine. But, they could also leave him in a tie in the face of a new threat and from that moment begin to collaborate together. Above all, because he has to fix the multiverse, something that will undoubtedly be very interesting. Although, perhaps the story of this film is the least important thing and what is really important is seeing these characters together exuding charisma and doing crazy things like going from the FOX Universe to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool contra Wolverine

The cast also includes Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) and Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio). They will be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown), who is believed to play Cassandra Nova, and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession).

Deadpool 3 will be released on May 3, 2024. Although this date could vary due to the Hollywood actors’ strike.

Who do you think will win in Deadpool’s battle against Wolverine? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

The installments of both characters and the entire UCM can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.