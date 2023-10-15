loading…

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly urges Israel to refrain from invading Gaza, Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Britain has urged Israel to exercise restraint in any military action against Hamas to minimize harm to civilians. This was confirmed by British Foreign Minister James Cleverly.

Speaking to the media on Sunday (15/10/2023), Cleverly said he had raised the need to minimize civilian casualties in talks with the Israeli government.

“Self-control, discipline – these are the traits of an Israeli defense force that I would like to see,” Cleverly told Sky News.

“Of course, we respect Israel’s right to defend itself… We have said to do whatever you can to minimize civilian casualties. “Do everything you can to prevent Hamas from getting what they want, namely expanding its reach to wider areas,” he added.

The latest Israel-Hamas crisis has reverberated across the UK, and reignited long-standing tensions between supporters of Israel and those who condemn the occupation and support Palestinian rights.

Many pro-Palestinian activists say that over the years, they have increasingly been condemned as anti-Semites, and claim that accusations of anti-Jewish racism are used to silence them.

Calling Israel an apartheid regime, advocating for the rights of Palestinians and rising up against Israeli occupiers has in the past been considered by pro-Israel commentators to be examples of anti-Semitism.

According to Shawish, pro-Israel activists have “weaponized anti-Semitism,” and he knows several activists who are “afraid” of the label.

The Glasgow resident, who told Al Jazeera it was “very sad to see the loss of life on both sides”, lamented “that the Western media only shows interest in our region when Israelis are being killed and targeted”.

“Our advice is to always remain objective and focus on verified and publicly available information, and always ensure that we do not equate Jews with Israelis,” he said.

