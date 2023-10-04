The informative conference ‘Digital Reputation’ promoted by the Rotaract 2072 district (Emilia Romagna) is dedicated to the theme of how social networks risk affecting the mental health of young people and how technology influences the perception of ourselves and our lives. and San Marino). The event, aimed at all young people – scheduled for Saturday 7 October from 2pm in Bologna at the Sidney hotel – given the theme covered, has obtained the patronage of the Romagna Local Health Authority, the Order of Psychologists of the Emilia Romagna Region and the Department of psychology ‘Renzo Canestrari’ of the Alma Mater Studiorum – University of Bologna.

“The Digital Reputation event – states Ottavia Vera Cavina, representative of the Rotaract 2072 district – was born from the desire to bring to light the effect that social networks have on our mental health, how they influence our lives and what we can do to get out of this spiral. What does the final goal want to be? – he reflects – Creating an event tailor-made for young people, where the ‘principal’ subjects are, but also for parents and adults who find themselves having to address this topic with those around them”.

The meeting will open – we read in a note – with the report ‘Digital Reputation, the impact of online on offline’ by Elvis Mazoni, associate professor of developmental and educational psychology at the University of Bologna. Following the speech by Elisa Zamagni, psychologist and psychotherapist at the SerT, entitled ‘Digital: new resources or new pathologies?’. The event is open to all and free, but it is recommended to book on the Rotaract District 2072 website to be sure of having a reserved seat in the room.