In Bangladesh, numerous members of the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), were arrested and accused of the murder of a policeman who died on 28 October during clashes between the police and people taking part in a large demonstration against the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dacca. Among those arrested, who number at least 164, is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, general secretary and leader of the BNP. A protester was also killed in Saturday’s clashes.

Alamgir has been the leader of the BNP since the arrest of former prime minister and previous party leader Khaleda Zia, sentenced to 17 years on charges of embezzling funds intended for the construction of an orphanage in 2018 – according to her supporters the sentence it would be due to political reasons. Alamgir and the BNP are calling for Hasina, who is in her fourth term as prime minister, to resign and for new elections to be organised. The last ones were held in 2018: they were overwhelmingly won by Hasina’s Awami League, which together with her allies had obtained 288 of the 300 seats in Parliament. At the time the BNP called the vote “ridiculous” and accused the government of fraud. Hasina has ruled Bangladesh for 15 years.